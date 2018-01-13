Jan 13 2018
Binary

 

 

Inside

Outside.

Warm.

Cold.

Safe.

Challenged.

Content.

Wanting.

With.

Without.

Exhilarated.

Melancholy.

Don’t assume.

 

 

9 thoughts on “Binary

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    January 13, 2018 at 11:04 am

    I wouldn’t dare to!

  2. House of Heart says:
    January 13, 2018 at 11:22 am

    My imagination runs wild…some of run the gamut of all these things. Thank you Colleen, food for thought. ❤

  3. ksbeth says:
    January 13, 2018 at 12:59 pm

    up and down and all over the place. where we find ourselves at any given moment

  4. Jodi says:
    January 13, 2018 at 1:26 pm

    Yep – all of them!!!

  5. ivor20 says:
    January 13, 2018 at 2:38 pm

    You’ll never ever know, unless you get out there and have a go. 😊 and you’re looking very cute in your Irish green, I think I’m always sure to spot you. 😊

  6. meditatingmummy says:
    January 13, 2018 at 3:11 pm

    Just like me! thank you for summing it up!
    The artist in me is loving the sketches..perfectly Irish!

  7. anie says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:18 pm

    wonderful drawings and I agree with Ivor.you never will know, if you do not dare!

  8. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    January 13, 2018 at 8:40 pm

    Love this one

  9. Debra says:
    January 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm

    I really love your illustrations! I am learning more and more all the time about not assuming! 🙂

