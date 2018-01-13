Inside
Outside.
Warm.
Cold.
Safe.
Challenged.
Content.
Wanting.
With.
Without.
Exhilarated.
Melancholy.
Don’t assume.
I wouldn’t dare to!
My imagination runs wild…some of run the gamut of all these things. Thank you Colleen, food for thought. ❤
up and down and all over the place. where we find ourselves at any given moment
Yep – all of them!!!
You’ll never ever know, unless you get out there and have a go. 😊 and you’re looking very cute in your Irish green, I think I’m always sure to spot you. 😊
Just like me! thank you for summing it up!
The artist in me is loving the sketches..perfectly Irish!
wonderful drawings and I agree with Ivor.you never will know, if you do not dare!
Love this one
I really love your illustrations! I am learning more and more all the time about not assuming! 🙂
