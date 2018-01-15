Draft and Design

I am not the only illustrator of my life.
But I’m the master at drafting and designing
My reactions and choices.
Said like a true architect of her own destiny.
you design your own life…we can call this “with both legs in life” (To have both feet on the ground)… great post and illustration!
you certainly are the project manager, at the very least –
You are the best, MBC.
