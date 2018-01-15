Jan 15 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

Draft and Design

I am not the only illustrator of my life.

But I’m the master at drafting and designing

My reactions and choices.

4 thoughts on “Draft and Design

  1. ivor20 says:
    January 15, 2018 at 12:46 am

    Said like a true architect of her own destiny.

  2. anie says:
    January 15, 2018 at 3:23 am

    you design your own life…we can call this “with both legs in life” (To have both feet on the ground)… great post and illustration!

  3. ksbeth says:
    January 15, 2018 at 6:41 am

    you certainly are the project manager, at the very least –

  4. markbialczak says:
    January 15, 2018 at 8:43 am

    You are the best, MBC.

