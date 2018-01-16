“Moral

Take heed, learn wisdom hence, weak man,

And keep a good friend while you can;

If to your friend you are unkind,

E’en love will be against you join’d;

Reflect that every act you do

To strengthen him doth strengthen you;

To serve you he is willing-able-

Two twists will make the strongest cable,

To bind a friend and keep him steady,

To have him e’er in reach and ready.”

Robert Emmet

Ireland Patriot,

1778-1803

Seems fitting, still. Always.

A lesson to be learned.