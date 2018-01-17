Sometimes I say nothing, or I say a lot, to avoid what I really want to say. Or what I really need to say. But I choose not to say.
Either way I’m saying nothing. To avoid saying something.
Advertisements
Sometimes I say nothing, or I say a lot, to avoid what I really want to say. Or what I really need to say. But I choose not to say.
Either way I’m saying nothing. To avoid saying something.
I am just venturing back into the world of reading blogs and yours just popped up. Serendipity? Connection? Who knows? But this silence, no matter how you meant it, is, for me a cool breeze.
You do well to hold your tongue like that, MBC. What a true art!
LOL! Sometimes that is the best thing to say — nothing.
I hear ya!!
…and I’m keeping Mum!
Oh boy do I relate to that. 🙂
Is it weird that I totally get what you’re saying. 🙂