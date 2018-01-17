Jan 17 2018
By Chatter Master

Say Nothing

Sometimes I say nothing, or I say a lot, to avoid what I really want to say.  Or what I really need to say.  But I choose not to say.

Either way I’m saying nothing.  To avoid saying something.

 

 

 

 

 

7 thoughts on “Say Nothing

  1. jmgoyder says:
    January 17, 2018 at 7:39 am

    I am just venturing back into the world of reading blogs and yours just popped up. Serendipity? Connection? Who knows? But this silence, no matter how you meant it, is, for me a cool breeze.

  2. markbialczak says:
    January 17, 2018 at 8:42 am

    You do well to hold your tongue like that, MBC. What a true art!

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:29 am

    LOL! Sometimes that is the best thing to say — nothing.

  4. Jodi says:
    January 17, 2018 at 10:43 am

    I hear ya!!

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:00 am

    …and I’m keeping Mum!

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    January 17, 2018 at 11:04 am

    Oh boy do I relate to that. 🙂

  7. Saddles to Shorelines, and Life as it Comes says:
    January 17, 2018 at 12:08 pm

    Is it weird that I totally get what you’re saying. 🙂

