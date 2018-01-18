There is personal strength in not being intimidated by the strength of others.
this personal strengh is good and I like your smile here. No never ever a need to be intimidated, each one of us has his worth and his strengthen, which hopefully do not intimidate anybody aswell. we can impress people and we can be impressed…this is nice, but never intimidated….an especially not about things or optical things…there are lot of other things to be impressed of.
yes, that is so true. if we believe in ourselves it is easier to do, though we all waver and at times are not as strong.
Common, wise use of strength is a sight to behold, MBC.
