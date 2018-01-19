Jan 19 2018
The Roar and The Barely Heard

In, it goes, every day.

All day.

The sound of living,

Life,

Sounds that fill you

Thrill you,

Torment you.

In,

To swirl,

Mix and tumble.

The roar

and the barely heard,

Together.

In,

Every day.

2 thoughts on “The Roar and The Barely Heard

  1. russtowne says:
    January 19, 2018 at 12:42 am

    May the whispers of your heart still be heard despite the cacophony.

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 19, 2018 at 1:23 am

    What a glorious sound of life I hear, blowing in on a swirling warm easterly wind here, all the way from a northern hemi-sphere ….

