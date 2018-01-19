In, it goes, every day.
All day.
The sound of living,
Life,
Sounds that fill you
Thrill you,
Torment you.
In,
To swirl,
Mix and tumble.
The roar
and the barely heard,
Together.
In,
Every day.
May the whispers of your heart still be heard despite the cacophony.
What a glorious sound of life I hear, blowing in on a swirling warm easterly wind here, all the way from a northern hemi-sphere ….