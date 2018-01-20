Jan 20 2018
1 Comment
By Chatter Master

As Easily As Anyone

If I squint my eyes,

Just right,

And hold my finger out

Just so,

I can touch the sun,

As easily as anyone.

 

One thought on "As Easily As Anyone"

  Ali Grimshaw says:
    January 20, 2018 at 12:44 am

    And I can touch the moon.
    This made me smile and think of riding in the car as a child when I thought the moon was following me.

    Reply

