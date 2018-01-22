Jan 22 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I, Toast

To the day I just had,

With a visit to mom,

And learning that she used to jitterbug,

Doing the dishes,

Riding in the car alongside my husband in the car,

Helping my brother hang drywall,

Hearing a new song and enjoying it immensely,

Having a good pizza,

To you, day,

I toast.

There is nothing average about you.

6 thoughts on “I, Toast

  1. House of Heart says:
    January 22, 2018 at 12:38 am

    Cheers to your Mom You and to this great day you had!

    Reply
  2. Robert Varga says:
    January 22, 2018 at 3:37 am

    All hail the day!

    Reply
  3. Anya says:
    January 22, 2018 at 4:46 am

    Toast to all that! 🙂

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    January 22, 2018 at 5:26 am

    each moment so memorable for a different reason =

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:30 am

    And here’s cheers to your day I say. And I hear there’s no ordinary day out your way

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    January 22, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Three cheers to great days, MBC!

    Reply

