To the day I just had,
With a visit to mom,
And learning that she used to jitterbug,
Doing the dishes,
Riding in the car alongside my husband in the car,
Helping my brother hang drywall,
Hearing a new song and enjoying it immensely,
Having a good pizza,
To you, day,
I toast.
There is nothing average about you.
Advertisements
Cheers to your Mom You and to this great day you had!
All hail the day!
Toast to all that! 🙂
each moment so memorable for a different reason =
And here’s cheers to your day I say. And I hear there’s no ordinary day out your way
Three cheers to great days, MBC!