I don’t want to world today.

I’m using “world” as a verb, like everyone does with nouns now.

And I don’t know why I’m using this drawing.

Because if I did go fishing, to relax, I would put a bobber on the end of the line, without a hook or a weight and throw it out there to make it look like I was fishing.

But all I’d really be doing is staring at the water. Watching that bobber bob.

Drinking iced coffee.

And letting every nonsensical thought that goes through my head have free reign.

Though this was all just a throwaway kind of post….I’m thinking it’s more like a plan now…