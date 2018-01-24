The Struggle Is Real

Life’s biggest battles.
I wonder how this struggle will end! I hope it is resolved. 🙂
Yes! The battles we have within ourselves! 🙂
Will it ever end???
excellent contribution Colleen !!!
It can indeed become a daily struggle. I wonder if anyone can disassemble the brawlers?
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
I wonder how this struggle will end! I hope it is resolved. 🙂
Yes! The battles we have within ourselves! 🙂
Will it ever end???
excellent contribution Colleen !!!
It can indeed become a daily struggle. I wonder if anyone can disassemble the brawlers?