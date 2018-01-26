Simply Color

Simply adding color.
To my day.
Elevates my mind.
My spirit.
It doesn’t take anything fancy.
I think it just fills in those blank spaces in my on-going picture.
I choose for colour too, rather than BW.
I love color. But I will be honest Robert, I also love black and white.
this is so true )
Just a splash can enlighten the senses 🙂
Ahhhh color one of my best friends…especially during this time of year! Anxiously awaiting spring flowers and color ❤
I love the blanket of white of winter and a small splash of bright color. But full blown color is great!
Color certainly makes a difference in a dull day! 🙂
It sure can help!!!
indeed!
😀 You get it. 🙂
adding colors to my day!
I love all things color
That reminded me of two ladies who made me smile as I walked into the grocery store the other day. One had on the brightest of reds and the other, neon yellow. They wore it well and it made my day. 🙂
I believe that filling in those blank spaces with color is a huge part of creating a great life.
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
I choose for colour too, rather than BW.
I love color. But I will be honest Robert, I also love black and white.
this is so true )
Just a splash can enlighten the senses 🙂
Ahhhh color one of my best friends…especially during this time of year! Anxiously awaiting spring flowers and color ❤
I love the blanket of white of winter and a small splash of bright color. But full blown color is great!
Color certainly makes a difference in a dull day! 🙂
It sure can help!!!
indeed!
😀 You get it. 🙂
adding colors to my day!
I love all things color
That reminded me of two ladies who made me smile as I walked into the grocery store the other day. One had on the brightest of reds and the other, neon yellow. They wore it well and it made my day. 🙂
I believe that filling in those blank spaces with color is a huge part of creating a great life.