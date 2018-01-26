Jan 26 2018
By Chatter Master

Simply Color

Simply adding color.

To my day.

Elevates my mind.

My spirit.

It doesn’t take anything fancy.

I think it just fills in those blank spaces in my on-going picture.

13 thoughts on “Simply Color

  1. Robert Varga says:
    January 26, 2018 at 9:30 am

    I choose for colour too, rather than BW.

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:01 am

    this is so true )

    Reply
  3. Robin @The Robin's Nest says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:09 am

    Ahhhh color one of my best friends…especially during this time of year! Anxiously awaiting spring flowers and color ❤

    Reply
  4. Priceless Joy says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Color certainly makes a difference in a dull day! 🙂

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    January 26, 2018 at 10:55 am

    indeed!

    Reply
  6. Invisible Ember says:
    January 26, 2018 at 11:55 am

    adding colors to my day!
    I love all things color

    Reply
  7. April says:
    January 26, 2018 at 12:41 pm

    That reminded me of two ladies who made me smile as I walked into the grocery store the other day. One had on the brightest of reds and the other, neon yellow. They wore it well and it made my day. 🙂

    Reply
  8. russtowne says:
    January 26, 2018 at 1:06 pm

    I believe that filling in those blank spaces with color is a huge part of creating a great life.

    Reply

