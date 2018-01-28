Jan 28 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

A Hiking Story

We drove hundreds of miles.

We parked.

We hiked in frigid temperatures,

On the advanced trail.

After thousands of steps

We stopped to check the map.

That was left in the car

Thousands of steps ago.

Because apparently we are not very advanced.

I ate a Clif Bar.

We chose a route that took us no where close

To the destination we came to see.

Because you can’t get there from here.

But eventually it took us to the road

That would take us back.

To the car that was parked.

In the place it remained

All the while we hiked ten frigid miles.

After driving those hundreds of miles.

And the most amazing thing we saw all day

Was that damn car.

But then we had amazing burritos.

And

All’s well that end’s well

When the end of the story

Makes a memory of great caliber.

 The Hike

8 thoughts on “A Hiking Story

  1. 1jaded1 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 12:52 am

    I’m glad you are okay.

  2. ivor20 says:
    January 28, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I don’t mean to laugh, but a gloriously humorous story with a fairy-tale ending. I’ve a Kaula Lumpar friend who went on a hike today, an hour out KL, and she had heavy rain on her hike and got soaked…. A Hikers life is an arduous one.!!

  3. Jesska says:
    January 28, 2018 at 3:43 am

    Sounds like something I might do..
    Good thing you didn’t get completely lost tho – at least you found your way back to the car 🙂

  4. ksbeth says:
    January 28, 2018 at 4:49 am

    and sometimes you discover something you never imagined would be so amazing, like your car and the burritos.

  5. duncanr says:
    January 28, 2018 at 6:35 am

    “It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet – [and carry a map 😆 ] – there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.”

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    January 28, 2018 at 8:32 am

    Some of the best hikes are when you don’t know exactly where you are going, or where you have been, but you experience new things, and return safe and sound. I’m glad to see you both safe!

  7. Val Boyko says:
    January 28, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Lesson learned. Great story though 😊

