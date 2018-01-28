A Hiking Story

We drove hundreds of miles.

We parked.

We hiked in frigid temperatures,

On the advanced trail.

After thousands of steps

We stopped to check the map.

That was left in the car

Thousands of steps ago.

Because apparently we are not very advanced.

I ate a Clif Bar.

We chose a route that took us no where close

To the destination we came to see.

Because you can’t get there from here.

But eventually it took us to the road

That would take us back.

To the car that was parked.

In the place it remained

All the while we hiked ten frigid miles.

After driving those hundreds of miles.

And the most amazing thing we saw all day

Was that damn car.

But then we had amazing burritos.

And

All’s well that end’s well

When the end of the story

Makes a memory of great caliber.