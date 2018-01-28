A Hiking Story

We drove hundreds of miles.
We parked.
We hiked in frigid temperatures,
On the advanced trail.
After thousands of steps
We stopped to check the map.
That was left in the car
Thousands of steps ago.
Because apparently we are not very advanced.
I ate a Clif Bar.
We chose a route that took us no where close
To the destination we came to see.
Because you can’t get there from here.
But eventually it took us to the road
That would take us back.
To the car that was parked.
In the place it remained
All the while we hiked ten frigid miles.
After driving those hundreds of miles.
And the most amazing thing we saw all day
Was that damn car.
But then we had amazing burritos.
And
All’s well that end’s well
When the end of the story
Makes a memory of great caliber.
Advertisements
I’m glad you are okay.
I don’t mean to laugh, but a gloriously humorous story with a fairy-tale ending. I’ve a Kaula Lumpar friend who went on a hike today, an hour out KL, and she had heavy rain on her hike and got soaked…. A Hikers life is an arduous one.!!
Sounds like something I might do..
Good thing you didn’t get completely lost tho – at least you found your way back to the car 🙂
and sometimes you discover something you never imagined would be so amazing, like your car and the burritos.
“It’s a dangerous business, Frodo, going out your door. You step onto the road, and if you don’t keep your feet – [and carry a map 😆 ] – there’s no knowing where you might be swept off to.”
Well, Frodo had no map, as far as I remember, has often run away and still came to his destination!
Some of the best hikes are when you don’t know exactly where you are going, or where you have been, but you experience new things, and return safe and sound. I’m glad to see you both safe!
Lesson learned. Great story though 😊