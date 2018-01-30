People will surprise you
With their wisdom.
And their ignorance.
Wisdom doesn’t mean they know everything.
And
Ignorance doesn’t mean they can’t learn.
We all give and get.
Aint that the truth
You said it perfectly!
Always. 🙂
Great post Colleen and I can only agree with you 🙂
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Aint that the truth
You said it perfectly!
Always. 🙂
Great post Colleen and I can only agree with you 🙂