Jan 30 2018
Give and Get

People will surprise you

With their wisdom.

And their ignorance.

Wisdom doesn’t mean they know everything.

Ignorance doesn’t mean they can’t learn.

We all give and get.

  1. crowdedmind says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Aint that the truth

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    January 30, 2018 at 12:44 am

    You said it perfectly!

  3. 1jaded1 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 1:42 am

    Always. 🙂

  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    January 30, 2018 at 2:07 am

    Great post Colleen and I can only agree with you 🙂

