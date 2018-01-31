Jan 31 2018
7 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Put It Down

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

I picked it up when I was younger.

And carried it a very long time.

It never made me stronger.

Though the weight of it grew heavier.

Imagine the contradiction.

And the irony.

Of how my strength increased.

When I no longer carried the weights.

But knowing this,

Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.

Leave it behind.

 

7 thoughts on “Put It Down

  1. Universe fireflie says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:07 am

    okay okay okay! fine. I am going to put it down.
    jee

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    January 31, 2018 at 8:40 am

    So true, MBC.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:46 am

    ….but the weight of all those helped make you who you are today!

    Reply
  4. Sharon Mann says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:54 am

    Well done!

    Reply
  5. April says:
    January 31, 2018 at 9:58 am

    🙂

    Reply
  6. ivor20 says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:20 am

    How much weight can a bear bare. 😊

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    January 31, 2018 at 10:29 am

    Very heavy weights to carry and when we let go of them, the joy is priceless!

    Reply

