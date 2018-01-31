I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
I picked it up when I was younger.
And carried it a very long time.
It never made me stronger.
Though the weight of it grew heavier.
Imagine the contradiction.
And the irony.
Of how my strength increased.
When I no longer carried the weights.
But knowing this,
Doesn’t stop me from picking it back up again.
Leave it behind.
okay okay okay! fine. I am going to put it down.
jee
So true, MBC.
….but the weight of all those helped make you who you are today!
Well done!
🙂
How much weight can a bear bare. 😊
Very heavy weights to carry and when we let go of them, the joy is priceless!