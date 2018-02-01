I believe there is true grace in receiving.
In being open to needing.
It takes courage.
Bravery
To let others know you need.
And to accept the kindness
The strength
The fortitude
The generosity
The love
Of others-
When you are in need.
To hold you up.
To keep you together.
This
Is the power of grace.
And the truth of humanity.
*
*
*
Thank you for the reminder that gracious receiving is a gift one gives to the giver, Colleen.
I agree.
You are right, Colleen.
I find it difficult to ask for help, but have been needed to do for the last half year in several situations. Learned by that too.
very true, and so hard to do at times –
Your words have given me Liquid Joy again, With so much grace in your soul, you could also be my gracious lady’s twin too. xx
Very true
Indeed, MBC.
This is so true! I was thinking about this the other day. There is strength in humility.
❤
I appreciate the focus on grace in accepting, Colleen. So often I’m more inclined to “steel myself” and think in terms of courage. At times, asking and hoping for someone to walk beside us in a season or circumstance is disappointing. And then it really takes grace to accept that sometimes we are disappointed. Lots to think about here! Thank you.
True again
so very true! Do you need anything Colleen?
In learning to take care of myself, I have learned to ask for help and say I can’t do it all.
Just beautiful Colleen.