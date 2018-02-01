I believe there is true grace in receiving.

In being open to needing.

It takes courage.

Bravery

To let others know you need.

And to accept the kindness

The strength

The fortitude

The generosity

The love

Of others-

When you are in need.

To hold you up.

To keep you together.

This

Is the power of grace.

And the truth of humanity.

*

*

*