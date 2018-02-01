Feb 01 2018
Chatter Master

The Power Of Grace

I believe there is true grace in receiving.

In being open to needing.

It takes courage.

Bravery

To let others know you need.

And to accept the kindness

The strength

The fortitude

The generosity

The love

Of others-

When you are in need.

To hold you up.

To keep you together.

This

Is the power of grace.

And the truth of humanity.

13 thoughts on “The Power Of Grace

  1. russtowne says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:14 am

    Thank you for the reminder that gracious receiving is a gift one gives to the giver, Colleen.

    Reply
  2. jmgoyder says:
    February 1, 2018 at 3:30 am

    I agree.

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 3:58 am

    You are right, Colleen.
    I find it difficult to ask for help, but have been needed to do for the last half year in several situations. Learned by that too.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    February 1, 2018 at 5:42 am

    very true, and so hard to do at times –

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:08 am

    Your words have given me Liquid Joy again, With so much grace in your soul, you could also be my gracious lady’s twin too. xx

    Reply
  6. Charlotte Q. says:
    February 1, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Very true

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    February 1, 2018 at 8:50 am

    Indeed, MBC.

    Reply
  8. Priceless Joy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:14 am

    This is so true! I was thinking about this the other day. There is strength in humility.

    Reply
  9. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 1, 2018 at 10:56 am

    Reply
  10. Debra says:
    February 1, 2018 at 1:57 pm

    I appreciate the focus on grace in accepting, Colleen. So often I’m more inclined to “steel myself” and think in terms of courage. At times, asking and hoping for someone to walk beside us in a season or circumstance is disappointing. And then it really takes grace to accept that sometimes we are disappointed. Lots to think about here! Thank you.

    Reply
  11. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 1, 2018 at 2:56 pm

    True again

    Reply
  12. Jodi says:
    February 1, 2018 at 3:17 pm

    so very true! Do you need anything Colleen?

    Reply
  13. meditatingmummy says:
    February 1, 2018 at 4:48 pm

    In learning to take care of myself, I have learned to ask for help and say I can’t do it all.
    Just beautiful Colleen.

    Reply

