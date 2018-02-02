Feb 02 2018
By Chatter Master

I Am Not

I am not a control freak.

I am

An

I don’t like to be out of control

Freak.

 

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:11 am

    There is a huge difference in the two and by far, you are the better part!

  2. russtowne says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:23 am

    Me too. Others can do what they want, I don’t feel a need or desire to control them, but I don’t like the feeling of being out of control, even though I know that the feeling of control is often a mirage. I can often control my attitude though, and that feels terrific.

  3. kentuckyangel24 says:
    February 2, 2018 at 12:52 am

    Very provocative thinking, Colleen. I’m still in control of my own destiny and hope to remain this way, but then who can say how long before someone comes in and finds me at a point where I can no longer do this? With my vision failing a little bit more each day—-

  4. Ali Grimshaw says:
    February 2, 2018 at 1:25 am

    This got a smile out of me.

  5. ksbeth says:
    February 2, 2018 at 6:38 am

    all we have control over is ourselves and how we deal with the world

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:07 am

    I think my control knob fell off when I was 16. I found a replacement later in life and we’ve been married for over 43 years!

  7. Ann Koplow says:
    February 2, 2018 at 8:19 am

    Your wisdom, creativity, and thoughtfulness freak me out. Many thanks, Colleen.

