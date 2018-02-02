I am not a control freak.
I am
An
I don’t like to be out of control
Freak.
There is a huge difference in the two and by far, you are the better part!
Me too. Others can do what they want, I don’t feel a need or desire to control them, but I don’t like the feeling of being out of control, even though I know that the feeling of control is often a mirage. I can often control my attitude though, and that feels terrific.
Very provocative thinking, Colleen. I’m still in control of my own destiny and hope to remain this way, but then who can say how long before someone comes in and finds me at a point where I can no longer do this? With my vision failing a little bit more each day—-
This got a smile out of me.
all we have control over is ourselves and how we deal with the world
I think my control knob fell off when I was 16. I found a replacement later in life and we’ve been married for over 43 years!
Your wisdom, creativity, and thoughtfulness freak me out. Many thanks, Colleen.
