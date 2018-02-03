The possibility
The hope
And the potential
Of the world I leave behind
I can see.
I met with a young child recently. When asking about her relationship with a grandparent I asked what she enjoyed doing with her grandparent. She said “hang out”. I told her that was nice, and I hoped my grandchildren would one day say that about me. She looked me dead in the eye and said “they won’t”.
I am sure there is humor in there somewhere!
Ouch! I wonder what she’ll be when she grows up? Next!
Haha, Oh Colleen, in all her innocence, she’s just being protective of her own situation with her grandparent, which she probably believes is unique to her, and no-one else could “possibly” have the same relationship with their grandparents, as she so lovingly has.