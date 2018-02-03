Feb 03 2018
The World I Leave Behind

 

The possibility

The hope

And the potential

Of the world I leave behind

I can see.

I met with a young child recently.  When asking about her relationship with a grandparent I asked what she enjoyed doing with her grandparent.  She said “hang out”.  I told her that was nice, and I hoped my grandchildren would one day say that about me.  She looked me dead in the eye and said “they won’t”.

I am sure there is humor in there somewhere!

The World I Leave Behind

  1. moonwatcher51 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 12:16 am

    Ouch! I wonder what she’ll be when she grows up? Next!

    
  2. ivor20 says:
    February 3, 2018 at 2:27 am

    Haha, Oh Colleen, in all her innocence, she’s just being protective of her own situation with her grandparent, which she probably believes is unique to her, and no-one else could “possibly” have the same relationship with their grandparents, as she so lovingly has.

    

