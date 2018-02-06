Feb 06 2018
10 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

To Be Envied

 

A life well learned

A life well loved

Is a life to be grateful for.

10 thoughts on “To Be Envied

  1. Nathi says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:08 am

    Rightly said!

  2. Priceless Joy says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Absolute truth!

  3. anie says:
    February 6, 2018 at 4:43 am

    it’s nice to see you satisfied! That’s enviable!

  4. ivor20 says:
    February 6, 2018 at 6:07 am

    I’m humbly grateful to have stood in the shadow of your well learned and well loved glorious life.

  5. markbialczak says:
    February 6, 2018 at 9:09 am

    Thank you for being this way for our work, MBC.

  6. Peter's pondering says:
    February 6, 2018 at 10:03 am

    I am grateful, for me, for you, and for all of us!

  7. inmycorner says:
    February 6, 2018 at 11:02 am

    Oh, my goodness! I’ve sat and been envious of the eloquence and mastery of words from Colleen – and realized once again – how great it is to have her work at my disposal to appreciate.

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:18 pm

  9. Jodi says:
    February 6, 2018 at 12:22 pm

    just love your thoughts!

