Feb 07 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

My Own Plane

Soaring.

It doesn’t always take a plane.

Sometimes it just takes accomplishment.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “My Own Plane

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:23 am

    So very true. Some of the best soaring is from an accomplishment well done!

    Reply
  2. Ann Koplow says:
    February 7, 2018 at 12:27 am

    Your accomplished posts make us soar, Colleen.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: