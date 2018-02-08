Imagine That

Imagination creates what never used to be.
There wasn’t a boat.
I drew a boat.
There wasn’t a story.
I thought of a story as I drew the boat.
Lunch breaks,
A time for imagination to be born.
Advertisements
Imagination creates what never used to be.
There wasn’t a boat.
I drew a boat.
There wasn’t a story.
I thought of a story as I drew the boat.
Lunch breaks,
A time for imagination to be born.
Imagination coupled with action is power. Love this drawing.
What’s for lunch, my imagination is curious to know, when will the boat be ready……
yes, every moment and place is open to imagination. there are no limits to it –