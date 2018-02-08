Feb 08 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Imagine That

Imagination creates what never used to be.

There wasn’t a boat.

I drew a boat.

There wasn’t a story.

I thought of a story as I drew the boat.

Lunch breaks,

A time for imagination to be born.

Imagine That

  1. Ali Grimshaw says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:07 am

    Imagination coupled with action is power. Love this drawing.

  2. ivor20 says:
    February 8, 2018 at 1:13 am

    What’s for lunch, my imagination is curious to know, when will the boat be ready……

  3. ksbeth says:
    February 8, 2018 at 5:42 am

    yes, every moment and place is open to imagination. there are no limits to it –

