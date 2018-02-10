Just That Once

There was a time when I thought I knew what I was doing.
Just once.
And it passed.
Quickly.
I don’t think I’m alone.
Advertisements
There was a time when I thought I knew what I was doing.
Just once.
And it passed.
Quickly.
I don’t think I’m alone.
Haha! No, you are not alone. LOL!
Ha ha – I think it’s more like there was a time – just once when you DIDN’T know what you were doing!
Kind of like when I went through puberty. Gone in the blink of an eye. Have a good weekend.
Yes, not alone at all. I seem to experience this off and on like a broken record!
He he he, no you are not alone 😀
we are all right there with you -)
You make me smile. And I love it! 🙂
you are never alone, Colleen! This is wonderful and fits really good to your last poetry: I am not. Just that time passed quickly and I guess it is good like this! I f you think you know, what you are doing means that you are more concentrated on yourself, no? If you concentrade also on others you never will be sure what will happen…, ) By the way you improove a lot in your paintings in my eyes…..it´s getting more and more minimalistic…every stroke seams to be well overthought…great!
You are so so so not alone! What’s interesting is what comes next — and all the merry travelers who will confide it’s like that for them, too….
To echo, you are not alone.
I always doubt that I know what I am doing…that’s sad!
….. And a good thing too 😍!
Amen sista!!!
LOL! Congratulations, Colleen. I know the not-knowing feeling well, and find that’s where most of my growth and adventure come from. Otherwise my life would be a boring series of reruns.
So often we have to keep going forward even if we don’t know where we are headed. Felt that way many times!
You are not 😉
Colleen, if I ever knew what I was doing it would bring so much terror to the world that no one could stand it! Much better to just go with the flow and enjoy what is without knowing what IT is. You always make me laugh!