Feb 10 2018
By Chatter Master

Just That Once

There was a time when I thought I knew what I was doing.

Just once.

And it passed.

Quickly.

I don’t think I’m alone.

17 thoughts on “Just That Once

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Haha! No, you are not alone. LOL!

  2. inmycorner says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:14 am

    Ha ha – I think it’s more like there was a time – just once when you DIDN’T know what you were doing!

  3. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Kind of like when I went through puberty. Gone in the blink of an eye. Have a good weekend.

  4. matarupoetry says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Yes, not alone at all. I seem to experience this off and on like a broken record!

  5. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:34 am

    He he he, no you are not alone 😀

  6. ksbeth says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:38 am

    we are all right there with you -)

  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:53 am

    You make me smile. And I love it! 🙂

  8. anie says:
    February 10, 2018 at 10:56 am

    you are never alone, Colleen! This is wonderful and fits really good to your last poetry: I am not. Just that time passed quickly and I guess it is good like this! I f you think you know, what you are doing means that you are more concentrated on yourself, no? If you concentrade also on others you never will be sure what will happen…, ) By the way you improove a lot in your paintings in my eyes…..it´s getting more and more minimalistic…every stroke seams to be well overthought…great!

  9. Louise Foerster says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:24 am

    You are so so so not alone! What’s interesting is what comes next — and all the merry travelers who will confide it’s like that for them, too….

  10. 1jaded1 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:41 am

    To echo, you are not alone.

  11. House of Heart says:
    February 10, 2018 at 11:59 am

    I always doubt that I know what I am doing…that’s sad!

  12. Peter's pondering says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:14 pm

    ….. And a good thing too 😍!

  13. gypsy856 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 12:57 pm

    Amen sista!!!

  14. russtowne says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:51 pm

    LOL! Congratulations, Colleen. I know the not-knowing feeling well, and find that’s where most of my growth and adventure come from. Otherwise my life would be a boring series of reruns.

  15. Book Club Mom says:
    February 10, 2018 at 4:54 pm

    So often we have to keep going forward even if we don’t know where we are headed. Felt that way many times!

  16. Jodi says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:03 pm

    You are not 😉

  17. kentuckyangel24 says:
    February 10, 2018 at 8:19 pm

    Colleen, if I ever knew what I was doing it would bring so much terror to the world that no one could stand it! Much better to just go with the flow and enjoy what is without knowing what IT is. You always make me laugh!

