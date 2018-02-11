The power
Lies in
What you believe you are.
That’s absolutely true.
Thank you Leegschrift 😉
Yes, you can, MBC.
“We” can MBM. 🙂
I believe I’m gradually evolving into my father’s mirror image, and that certainly gives me a powerful feeling of comfort and warmth within.
He would be honored to know this Ivor.
spot on, sister!
Power fist !!!!! 😉
so true!
who u identify yourself with is who u r going t be
That’s a truth right there Universe!
🙂
So very true — so think big, imagine far and wide, bold and beautiful!
I do a lot of thinking! 😉
I believe in you, Colleen.
Thank you Russ ❤
On the money, as always. Missed your drawings. 🙂
Hi Tess 🙂 Thank you!!!!
so true!
Thank you Anie 🙂
This is so very true
Thank you 🙂
Yass! BadAss! 🙂
