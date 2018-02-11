Feb 11 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

The Power

The power

Lies in

What you believe you are.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

23 thoughts on “The Power

  1. leegschrift says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:08 am

    That’s absolutely true.

    Reply
  2. markbialczak says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:11 am

    Yes, you can, MBC.

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:23 am

    I believe I’m gradually evolving into my father’s mirror image, and that certainly gives me a powerful feeling of comfort and warmth within.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:24 am

    spot on, sister!

    Reply
  5. universe fireflie says:
    February 11, 2018 at 10:22 am

    so true!
    who u identify yourself with is who u r going t be

    Reply
  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 11, 2018 at 11:38 am

    🙂

    Reply
  7. Louise Foerster says:
    February 11, 2018 at 1:08 pm

    So very true — so think big, imagine far and wide, bold and beautiful!

    Reply
  8. russtowne says:
    February 11, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    I believe in you, Colleen.

    Reply
  9. Let's CUT the Crap! says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:01 pm

    On the money, as always. Missed your drawings. 🙂

    Reply
  10. anie says:
    February 11, 2018 at 5:43 pm

    so true!

    Reply
  11. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 11, 2018 at 7:27 pm

    This is so very true

    Reply
  12. Jodi says:
    February 11, 2018 at 9:15 pm

    Yass! BadAss! 🙂

    Reply

