Feb 12 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I’ve Done One

 

I’ve done one.

I’ve done ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred.

One

Was the hardest.


8 thoughts on “I’ve Done One

  1. Morpheus Zzz says:
    February 12, 2018 at 7:56 am

    Phew! Time for a frothy drink.

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:10 am

    …………..and relax!

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:28 am

    Getting started and doing the first one, is always the hardest.

    Reply
  4. markbialczak says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:49 am

    Yes, that first one is a mental load, MBC.

    Reply
  5. Jodi says:
    February 12, 2018 at 8:50 am

    so true!

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    February 12, 2018 at 10:35 am

    Pushups! Ugh! LOL!

    Reply
  7. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 12, 2018 at 11:05 am

    😉

    Reply
  8. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 12, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    Do like I do, I just lie face down on the floor and move my arms. Happy Monday

    Reply

