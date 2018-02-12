I’ve done one.
I’ve done ten, twenty, fifty, one hundred.
One
Was the hardest.
Phew! Time for a frothy drink.
…………..and relax!
Getting started and doing the first one, is always the hardest.
Yes, that first one is a mental load, MBC.
so true!
Pushups! Ugh! LOL!
😉
Do like I do, I just lie face down on the floor and move my arms. Happy Monday
