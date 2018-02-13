What We Now Know

My DNA results are back.

According to the genetic make up of my report, this is what I am likely to have or not have:

I would likely have little to no hair when I was a baby. According to my mother, who was there at my birth, I had more hair at birth than I do now:

I would likely have little or no unibrow, no widow’s peak, a lot of freckles, no cleft chin and detached ear lobes. According to my face, featured below, I do not have a unibrow, I have a little bit of a widow’s peak, I do not have freckles and I do not have a cleft chin. And my ear lobes are completely attached, sorry no arrow to point that out to you.

I likely do not have dimples.

From the profile you can clearly see I do not have dimples.

I likely have straight or wavey and light colored hair.

I must be an anomaly. My hair is dark, but straight.

I found humor in some of the genetic predispositioning. I am predispositioned to smell asparagus, be able to taste ‘bitter’, and 86% of those who tested with the same company I tested with, and are genetically related to me, are likely to have one foot larger than the other.

I was beyond amazed to find out that over 1100 people who tested share a mutual ancestor going who knows how far back. The amazing part being that these “related” persons are spread throughout this world. Of these people I am connected by DNA to Africa and Finland, possibly to many others. I am thrilled with discovering these seasonings to my genetic makeup.

The most important thing to take from all of this, is that I am no doubt, proof positive, no denying it or me…..

Irish.

Ireland, you may claim me at any time.