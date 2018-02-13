Feb 13 2018
What We Now Know

My DNA results are back.

 

According to the genetic make up of my report, this is what I am likely to have or not have:

I would likely have little to no hair when I was a baby.   According to my mother, who was there at my birth, I had more hair at birth than I do now:

 

I would likely have little or no unibrow, no widow’s peak, a lot of freckles, no cleft chin and detached ear lobes.  According to my face, featured below,  I do not have a unibrow, I have a little bit of a widow’s peak, I do not have freckles and I do not have a cleft chin.  And my ear lobes are completely attached, sorry no arrow to point that out to you.

 

I likely do not have dimples.

From the profile you can clearly see I do not have dimples.

 

I likely have straight or wavey and light colored hair.

I must be an anomaly.   My hair is dark, but straight.

I found humor in some of the genetic predispositioning.  I am predispositioned to smell asparagus, be able to taste ‘bitter’, and 86% of those who tested with the same company I tested with, and are genetically related to me, are likely to have one foot larger than the other.

I was beyond amazed to find out that over 1100 people who tested share a mutual ancestor going who knows how far back.  The amazing part being that these “related” persons are spread throughout this world.  Of these people I am connected by DNA to Africa and Finland, possibly to many others.  I am thrilled with discovering these seasonings to my genetic makeup.

The most important thing to take from all of this, is that I am no doubt, proof positive, no denying it or me…..

Irish.

Ireland, you may claim me at any time.

11 thoughts on “What We Now Know

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:21 am

    As I was reading your story through, I continually thought there’s something missing here, I suppose the green arrows were the give-away, yep, there right at the end, “You’re Irish”

    Reply
  2. Priceless Joy says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:28 am

    Gee, if Ireland claims you I sure will miss you!

    Reply
  3. russtowne says:
    February 13, 2018 at 2:25 am

    You’re too big for any one country (even a country as great as Ireland.) The world claims you as its own.

    Reply
  4. anie says:
    February 13, 2018 at 3:10 am

    you are you, this is always the best!

    Reply
  5. tric says:
    February 13, 2018 at 5:44 am

    Never had any doubt Colleen. Irish to the bone. Your heart told you that a long time ago. Hope to see you back ‘home’ again soon.

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    February 13, 2018 at 6:08 am

    i love your illustrations and, like tric, i never had any doubt

    Reply
  7. markbialczak says:
    February 13, 2018 at 8:47 am

    I knew you were Irish from your photos, your drawings, your words and your mind, MBC. 😉

    Reply
  8. Peter's pondering says:
    February 13, 2018 at 10:11 am

    You really didn’t need science to tell you that Colleen! We can all tell by the way you play the tin whistle!

    Reply
  9. Let's CUT the Crap! says:
    February 13, 2018 at 11:22 am

    Science. Ha. Really?
    You are Irish through and through and nobody can know you better than you. Science. Bah! 😀 The drawing are delightful as ever.

    Reply
  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:29 pm

    We all could have validated you’re Irish. 🙂 No doubt ’bout it.

    Reply
  11. Jodi says:
    February 13, 2018 at 12:46 pm

    Fun!

    Reply

