What We Now Know

My DNA results are back.
According to the genetic make up of my report, this is what I am likely to have or not have:
I would likely have little to no hair when I was a baby. According to my mother, who was there at my birth, I had more hair at birth than I do now:
I would likely have little or no unibrow, no widow’s peak, a lot of freckles, no cleft chin and detached ear lobes. According to my face, featured below, I do not have a unibrow, I have a little bit of a widow’s peak, I do not have freckles and I do not have a cleft chin. And my ear lobes are completely attached, sorry no arrow to point that out to you.
I likely do not have dimples.
From the profile you can clearly see I do not have dimples.
I likely have straight or wavey and light colored hair.
I must be an anomaly. My hair is dark, but straight.
I found humor in some of the genetic predispositioning. I am predispositioned to smell asparagus, be able to taste ‘bitter’, and 86% of those who tested with the same company I tested with, and are genetically related to me, are likely to have one foot larger than the other.
I was beyond amazed to find out that over 1100 people who tested share a mutual ancestor going who knows how far back. The amazing part being that these “related” persons are spread throughout this world. Of these people I am connected by DNA to Africa and Finland, possibly to many others. I am thrilled with discovering these seasonings to my genetic makeup.
The most important thing to take from all of this, is that I am no doubt, proof positive, no denying it or me…..
Irish.
Ireland, you may claim me at any time.
As I was reading your story through, I continually thought there’s something missing here, I suppose the green arrows were the give-away, yep, there right at the end, “You’re Irish”
Gee, if Ireland claims you I sure will miss you!
You’re too big for any one country (even a country as great as Ireland.) The world claims you as its own.
you are you, this is always the best!
Never had any doubt Colleen. Irish to the bone. Your heart told you that a long time ago. Hope to see you back ‘home’ again soon.
i love your illustrations and, like tric, i never had any doubt
I knew you were Irish from your photos, your drawings, your words and your mind, MBC. 😉
You really didn’t need science to tell you that Colleen! We can all tell by the way you play the tin whistle!
Science. Ha. Really?
You are Irish through and through and nobody can know you better than you. Science. Bah! 😀 The drawing are delightful as ever.
We all could have validated you’re Irish. 🙂 No doubt ’bout it.
Fun!