Feb 14 2018
About Face

Some days I cannot possibly face one more second of ignorance.

So I face something else.

I know I carry my own level of ignorance,

But it never leads me to callousness or hate.

18 thoughts on “About Face

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 14, 2018 at 3:19 pm

    Good one! Happy ❤ day.

    Reply
  2. Peter's pondering says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:07 pm

    We know this too!

    Reply
  3. Anya says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:21 pm

    I just love the way you get to the point with so few words.. I write loooong pieces to prove mine :S

    Reply
  4. russtowne says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:22 pm

    May their moments of enlightenment come sooner than later with no further victims of their ignorance including themselves.

    Reply
  5. tric says:
    February 14, 2018 at 5:30 pm

    I know exactly what you mean. My dad always said, ‘there is no arguing with ignorance,’ and so I never bother, but having heard you can’t unhear.

    Reply
  6. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 14, 2018 at 6:15 pm

    Awesome!

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    February 14, 2018 at 8:52 pm

    sad!

    Reply
  8. Debra says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:05 pm

    I think full-time vigilance is called for, if only to be certain we don’t tacitly send “approval” in our silence against ignorant and hurtful/hateful words and attitudes. 😦

    Reply
  9. Jodi says:
    February 14, 2018 at 9:45 pm

    Oh Yes!

    Reply
  10. ksbeth says:
    February 15, 2018 at 12:10 am

    same here.

    Reply

