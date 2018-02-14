About Face

Some days I cannot possibly face one more second of ignorance.
So I face something else.
I know I carry my own level of ignorance,
But it never leads me to callousness or hate.
Good one! Happy ❤ day.
Thank you Paulette 🙂
We know this too!
I think there are a few who are not self aware Peter 😳
More than a few unfortunately Colleen.
I just love the way you get to the point with so few words.. I write loooong pieces to prove mine :S
Oh I have some that are WAAAAAAY too long Anya 😉
May their moments of enlightenment come sooner than later with no further victims of their ignorance including themselves.
Amen Russ, Amen.
I know exactly what you mean. My dad always said, ‘there is no arguing with ignorance,’ and so I never bother, but having heard you can’t unhear.
Your father was brilliant. And yes, it’s too bad we can’t put filters on our ears.
Awesome!
Thank you Lynn 😉
Most welcome
sad!
I think full-time vigilance is called for, if only to be certain we don’t tacitly send “approval” in our silence against ignorant and hurtful/hateful words and attitudes. 😦
Oh Yes!
same here.