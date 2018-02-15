When There’s Nothing To Say

Sometimes
There is nothing that can be said or done
To make ‘things’ better.
And what we do
Is struggle to figure out how to go forward
And learn how to help one another live differently
With what has happened.
sad but true, ohhh and no picture today?
It is hard to illustrate children and adults being harmed. . . Such a tragedy, Colleen.
My only hope is the laws for assault weapons not be accessible to anyone but licensed police, security or military personnel.
The conversation needs to be made into law. My heart goes out to the Westerville police officers and the Florida school. ❤
It’s beyond awful, MBC.
It is just shocking, terrible and tragic. We have to find a way to stop this from happening.
There is one thing to say,
but it has to be said by the right people,
they have to mean it,
then do something about it.
ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.
“The answer is blown’ in the wind my friend “
Excellent and real
This is a lesson to me to shut up when nothing needs to be said. I wish I’d realised this earlier in my life!
Sadly true.