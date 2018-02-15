Feb 15 2018
When There’s Nothing To Say

Sometimes

There is nothing that can be said or done

To make ‘things’ better.

And what we do

Is struggle to figure out how to go forward

And learn how to help one another live differently

With what has happened.

9 thoughts on “When There’s Nothing To Say

  1. anie says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:25 am

    sad but true, ohhh and no picture today?

  2. reocochran says:
    February 15, 2018 at 7:35 am

    It is hard to illustrate children and adults being harmed. . . Such a tragedy, Colleen.
    My only hope is the laws for assault weapons not be accessible to anyone but licensed police, security or military personnel.
    The conversation needs to be made into law. My heart goes out to the Westerville police officers and the Florida school. ❤

  3. markbialczak says:
    February 15, 2018 at 8:52 am

    It’s beyond awful, MBC.

  4. Priceless Joy says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:09 am

    It is just shocking, terrible and tragic. We have to find a way to stop this from happening.

  5. Peter's pondering says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:42 am

    There is one thing to say,

    but it has to be said by the right people,

    they have to mean it,

    then do something about it.

    ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.

  6. ivor20 says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:44 am

    “The answer is blown’ in the wind my friend “

  7. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 15, 2018 at 10:51 am

    Excellent and real

  8. jmgoyder says:
    February 15, 2018 at 11:57 am

    This is a lesson to me to shut up when nothing needs to be said. I wish I’d realised this earlier in my life!

  9. russtowne says:
    February 15, 2018 at 1:14 pm

    Sadly true.

