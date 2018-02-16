Feb 16 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

On The Fence

Looking at it all.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “On The Fence

  1. russtowne says:
    February 16, 2018 at 1:13 am

    You look like you’re fence surfing. Watch out for splinters!

    Reply
  2. parikhitdutta says:
    February 16, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Reminds me of Tom Sawyer! Whitewashing a fence 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: