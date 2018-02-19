Feb 19 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I Was A Stranger

 

I went in his house and sat down.

I was a stranger.

And he took it upon himself

To make me feel comfortable.

He did.

Just a feel good moment.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “I Was A Stranger

  1. markbialczak says:
    February 19, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Oh, how we must savor these, MBC.

    Reply
  2. goldenbrodie says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:46 am

    Such sweetness…eye to eye caring…letting all the good flow in…love, love, love this…

    Reply
  3. ksbeth says:
    February 19, 2018 at 9:52 am

    how great!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: