Motivate Me

Soar.
Roll.
Land.
Dream.
Work.
Achieve.
I love the Olympics.
Me, too! I love this. (I am watching as I get caught up on WP…lol)
A beautiful roll and landing Colleen, but it can’t be a real dream, you’re nor wearing green.
Such lovely drawings!
