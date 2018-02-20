Feb 20 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Motivate Me

Soar.


Roll.

 

Land.

Dream.

Work.

Achieve.

I love the Olympics.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Motivate Me

  1. Tanya Cliff says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Me, too! I love this. (I am watching as I get caught up on WP…lol)

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    February 20, 2018 at 12:44 am

    A beautiful roll and landing Colleen, but it can’t be a real dream, you’re nor wearing green.

    Reply
  3. Infinite Living says:
    February 20, 2018 at 2:01 am

    Such lovely drawings!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: