Feb 21 2018
10 Comments
Into The Walls

Trapped into the walls

Are the emotions of the songs I sing

And the words I express.

While I paint my canvas.

“Oops” can be translated into many different words.

😉

And my ‘canvas’ could be my life.

But right now it’s my bathroom walls.

The walls are more colorful than the paint implies.

10 thoughts on “Into The Walls

  1. Peter's pondering says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:18 am

    Are you available for commissions?

  2. anieA says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:35 am

    Man forged his own destiny…of course we have to go out of our own walls and start to create not only to color unimportant surfaces…I am sure you know exactly each creating you are working on….the oooops for all, who are not really find their way….thank you, Colleen

  3. anie says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:35 am

  4. markbialczak says:
    February 21, 2018 at 8:38 am

    You keep rolling along with project, MBC!

  5. inmycorner says:
    February 21, 2018 at 10:34 am

    Ha ha ha! That is too funny! And oh, so true!

  6. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 21, 2018 at 11:32 am

    🙂

  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    February 21, 2018 at 12:40 pm

    This is so cool

  8. tric says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:39 pm

    I do not like painting. Okay safe to say I hate painting. As a child and a grown up I never had the discipline to stay inside the lines. On a wall that still applies.

  9. Jodi says:
    February 21, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    Oh if only those walls could talk!! 🙂

    • anie says:
      February 21, 2018 at 4:06 pm

      Yes we talked so much about walls, that should be able to talk! But as it is here and now, we are able to talk to each other and this makes life so much happier and better!

