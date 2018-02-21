Trapped into the walls
Are the emotions of the songs I sing
And the words I express.
While I paint my canvas.
“Oops” can be translated into many different words.
😉
And my ‘canvas’ could be my life.
But right now it’s my bathroom walls.
The walls are more colorful than the paint implies.
Are you available for commissions?
Man forged his own destiny…of course we have to go out of our own walls and start to create not only to color unimportant surfaces…I am sure you know exactly each creating you are working on….the oooops for all, who are not really find their way….thank you, Colleen
You keep rolling along with project, MBC!
Ha ha ha! That is too funny! And oh, so true!
🙂
This is so cool
I do not like painting. Okay safe to say I hate painting. As a child and a grown up I never had the discipline to stay inside the lines. On a wall that still applies.
Oh if only those walls could talk!! 🙂
Yes we talked so much about walls, that should be able to talk! But as it is here and now, we are able to talk to each other and this makes life so much happier and better!