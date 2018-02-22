Feb 22 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Never Fully Empty

I’m never full.

And I’m never fully empty.

So there’s always room for more.

More love.

More fun.

More angst.

More surprise.

More sadness.

More questions.

More attempts.

More failures.

More to forget.

More to remember.

More of everything I do.

More of everything I wish to do.

More of everything I didn’t get to.

I’m never fully positive.

I’m never fully free of negative.

I’m never perfectly content with being where I am.

I’m never fully sure of the direction in which I am headed.

I am sensible about my optimism

And optimistic about my doubts

Leaving room for a huge quantity of realism.

A little of me goes a long way.

A lot of me is often not enough.

I could go on.

But I should stop.

 

2 thoughts on “Never Fully Empty

  1. universe fireflie says:
    February 22, 2018 at 12:29 am

    so beautiful!!!!

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    February 22, 2018 at 1:07 am

    You kept me fully occupied, reading more and more of everything, now I’ll never remember where I am, so I’ll have to go on and on, before I’ll get to my favourite lines, which were in the direction of where I would stop.
    “I am sensible about my optimism
    And optimistic about my doubts
    Leaving room for a huge quantity of realism”.
    And Colleen, of that, I’m sure to sure……………………

    Reply

