I’m never full.
And I’m never fully empty.
So there’s always room for more.
More love.
More fun.
More angst.
More surprise.
More sadness.
More questions.
More attempts.
More failures.
More to forget.
More to remember.
More of everything I do.
More of everything I wish to do.
More of everything I didn’t get to.
I’m never fully positive.
I’m never fully free of negative.
I’m never perfectly content with being where I am.
I’m never fully sure of the direction in which I am headed.
I am sensible about my optimism
And optimistic about my doubts
Leaving room for a huge quantity of realism.
A little of me goes a long way.
A lot of me is often not enough.
I could go on.
But I should stop.
so beautiful!!!!
You kept me fully occupied, reading more and more of everything, now I’ll never remember where I am, so I’ll have to go on and on, before I’ll get to my favourite lines, which were in the direction of where I would stop.
And Colleen, of that, I’m sure to sure……………………