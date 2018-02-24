Feb 24 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Poor Vision

I may suffer from poor vision,

And need assistance to distinctly see.

But I do not need filters.

I just want to see , clearly.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , ,

4 thoughts on “Poor Vision

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 12:18 am

    That looks like a mighty powerful telescope, can you see me now, I’m just down over here. 🌏

    Reply
  2. Kana Smith says:
    February 24, 2018 at 12:47 am

    “I do not need filters”—that’s really resonating with me today…

    Reply
  3. universe fireflie says:
    February 24, 2018 at 1:29 am

    i don WANT filters i just want to see clearly!
    Thank you for this beautiful line. Its so good

    Reply
  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 24, 2018 at 1:54 am

    I agree and don’t need filters either, Colleen. Enjoy a beautiful weekend 🙂

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: