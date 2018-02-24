I may suffer from poor vision,
And need assistance to distinctly see.
But I do not need filters.
I just want to see , clearly.
That looks like a mighty powerful telescope, can you see me now, I’m just down over here. 🌏
“I do not need filters”—that’s really resonating with me today…
i don WANT filters i just want to see clearly!
Thank you for this beautiful line. Its so good
I agree and don’t need filters either, Colleen. Enjoy a beautiful weekend 🙂
