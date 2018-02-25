Feb 25 2018
4 Comments
By Chatter Master

Seriously?

My first grandchild began speaking very early.  One of her first “own” expressions that she used frequently, and accurately, was “seriously?”   She used it appropriately and in many different situations.  She would say it when she didn’t believe us, about anything.   It was humorous on many levels.  She could weave it into just about anything we said.  The best part about it was her understanding the use of it.  We would create things to say just to hear her say “seriously?”  Because it made us laugh.

Now.  I find myself frequently, and accurately, saying “seriously?”

Because I feel there are things being created just to make us say it.

But I’m not laughing.

Seriously.

 

4 thoughts on “Seriously?

  1. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Good one! 🙂

    Reply
  2. universe fireflie says:
    February 25, 2018 at 12:42 am

    wow!
    i m laughing right now. Thats a good one

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 1:03 am

    Seriously,
    I’ve seen the universe through to the stars beyond.
    I’ve seen the moon through the burning sun.
    I’ve seen the ocean through the broken coral.
    I’ve seen the earth open-up, swallowing the multitude whole…….(self)
    Seriously
    “There’s a crack in everything
    That’s how the light gets in”…….. Leonard Cohen
    Seriously
    “Oh, I’ll never get to that star
    “But I’ve seen the universe in a blade of grass”……. Sean Rowe.
    Seriously……

    Reply
  4. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 25, 2018 at 3:02 am

    It is nice to hear, when kids learn to use the words in correct ways. About seriously, I do so much agree with you, Colleen.

    Reply

