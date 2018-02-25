My first grandchild began speaking very early. One of her first “own” expressions that she used frequently, and accurately, was “seriously?” She used it appropriately and in many different situations. She would say it when she didn’t believe us, about anything. It was humorous on many levels. She could weave it into just about anything we said. The best part about it was her understanding the use of it. We would create things to say just to hear her say “seriously?” Because it made us laugh.

Now. I find myself frequently, and accurately, saying “seriously?”

Because I feel there are things being created just to make us say it.

But I’m not laughing.

Seriously.