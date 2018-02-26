Feb 26 2018
8 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter Image

Whispers In A Hurricane

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , , ,

8 thoughts on “Whispers In A Hurricane

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:39 am

    Oh, what an exquisite line Colleen, “Are Like Whispers In A Hurricane”, And my sensitive little ears can hear your gentle and beautiful words, whispering to my soul. And I’m sure there’s thousands and thousands of souls listening to your loving and caressing whispers. xx

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 2:41 am

    Reply
  3. IreneDesign2011 says:
    February 26, 2018 at 3:15 am

    Beautiful Colleen 😀

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    February 26, 2018 at 5:55 am

    and many thanks for your continued whispers…

    Reply
  5. Peter's pondering says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Please keep whispering, for all our sakes!

    Reply
  6. markbialczak says:
    February 26, 2018 at 8:43 am

    I’m all ears for your ideas, MBC.

    Reply
  7. Priceless Joy says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:02 am

    So very true, Colleen!

    Reply
  8. Ellen says:
    February 26, 2018 at 10:11 am

    Your whispers are loud and clear. My soul Thanks You!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: