You will not know me.
Not by wisdom, not by glory, not by my facade.
You will not know me.
By anything.
But my love.
That is where the truth is.
Perfect
Thank you.
And that is enough.
Thank you Russ.
And that’s the truth!
Thank you 🙂
“All You Need Is Love”
I’m singing…… 😀
Man the talent on that stage….
All you need is love, love, love, yep I’m still singing, you got me, I’ve been playing it all day……
😀 I love a good tune about love!!!
I’m sorry I stuffed up yesterdays tune, I’ll email it to you soon, along with another article, that I’m sure you’ll like.
❤ Oh, absolutely!
Thank you 🙂
and that is everything.
Amen.
Love is the entrance to everybody. Only loving people really know each Other. Beautiful written…I miss your glasses in the illustration!
🙂 The glasses were difficult to draw without pulling away from the ‘look’. And thank you Anie 😀
You re welcome Colleen! I was wondering about the new look! All hairs towards the face… can you still see something through your hair? And hands in the pocket…🙂?
love is so complicated tho
do u do awards???/
It sure can be complicated. But as I age I truly find the simplicity in love is in knowing love.
Thank you for asking about awards, I no longer do them. I apologize for the time constraints I have.
oh its fine!!!
well i hope i get to a point of understanding love as well
To be fully honest, understanding it doesn’t resolve all of my angst about “everything”. But it helps when it comes to compassion, tolerance and acceptance. And hoping that others feel the same way towards me. 🙂
I love the honesty 🙂
But i think that once i get to a point of understanding, it will stop.
But i m not experienced at all with this.
For your sake, and ours, I hope it doesn’t stop. 🙂 I hope it goes on for a very long time. There’s always a ‘new’ understanding to discover.
yes, definitely!!!
always great talking to you 🙂
What do you think will stop if you arrived to understand?
ego and arrogance definitely. Ego refuses to understand even if u produce a masterpiece of a powerpoint trying to make it understand.
Fantastic you are to the heart, MBC.
Did you purposely make your reflection look like a dove….hmmmm, interesting and so true!!!
Perfect Colleen, and a great video from Ivor to complement it.
❤ beautiful ❤
Just beautiful. I don’t know how you churn out these graceful pieces so effortlessly. Wonderful prose.
Right on. A.g.a.i.n. 🙂 Perfect, Colleen.
I can feel the strength behind this.