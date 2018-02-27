Feb 27 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

You Will Not Know Me

You will not know me.

Not by wisdom, not by glory, not by my facade.

You will not know me.

By anything.

But my love.

That is where the truth is.

 

35 thoughts on “You Will Not Know Me

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:09 am

    Perfect

    Reply
  2. russtowne says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:11 am

    And that is enough.

    Reply
  3. Priceless Joy says:
    February 27, 2018 at 12:46 am

    And that’s the truth!

    Reply
  4. ivor20 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:24 am

    “All You Need Is Love”

    Reply
  5. Ocean Bream says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:10 am

    ❤ Oh, absolutely!

    Reply
  6. ksbeth says:
    February 27, 2018 at 5:48 am

    and that is everything.

    Reply
  7. anie says:
    February 27, 2018 at 6:45 am

    Love is the entrance to everybody. Only loving people really know each Other. Beautiful written…I miss your glasses in the illustration!

    Reply
  8. universe fireflie says:
    February 27, 2018 at 6:52 am

    love is so complicated tho
    do u do awards???/

    Reply
  9. markbialczak says:
    February 27, 2018 at 8:46 am

    Fantastic you are to the heart, MBC.

    Reply
  10. gypsy856 says:
    February 27, 2018 at 9:55 am

    Did you purposely make your reflection look like a dove….hmmmm, interesting and so true!!!

    Reply
  11. Peter's pondering says:
    February 27, 2018 at 10:53 am

    Perfect Colleen, and a great video from Ivor to complement it.

    Reply
  12. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    February 27, 2018 at 11:20 am

    ❤ beautiful ❤

    Reply
  13. Mark David Goodson says:
    February 27, 2018 at 1:47 pm

    Just beautiful. I don’t know how you churn out these graceful pieces so effortlessly. Wonderful prose.

    Reply
  14. Let's CUT the Crap! says:
    February 27, 2018 at 4:15 pm

    Right on. A.g.a.i.n. 🙂 Perfect, Colleen.

    Reply
  15. Infinite Living says:
    February 27, 2018 at 4:39 pm

    I can feel the strength behind this.

    Reply

