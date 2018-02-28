When it’s not you on vacation
And you’re looking at all their vacation pictures
While you’re at work.
(On break of course….)
Sigh.
#Jealousnotjealous.
Oh gee, Colleen, I’m relaxing here at my fav Café having a lemon and ginger tea and lovely slice of Berry cheese-cake, and booking my bus transfer to my cruise ship Peir, for Holiday Trip to The New Caledonian Islands in just 4 weeks time. You’re lucky, I’ll be in the middle of the Pacific, and won’t be able to send many pic’s out. 😊 😊 ❤️
yes, and there is always mind travel, though not as many tan lines)