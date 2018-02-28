Feb 28 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

When It’s Not You

When it’s not you on vacation

And you’re looking at all their vacation pictures

While you’re at work.

(On break of course….)

Sigh.

#Jealousnotjealous.

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “When It’s Not You

  1. ivor20 says:
    February 28, 2018 at 12:21 am

    Oh gee, Colleen, I’m relaxing here at my fav Café having a lemon and ginger tea and lovely slice of Berry cheese-cake, and booking my bus transfer to my cruise ship Peir, for Holiday Trip to The New Caledonian Islands in just 4 weeks time. You’re lucky, I’ll be in the middle of the Pacific, and won’t be able to send many pic’s out. 😊 😊 ❤️

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    February 28, 2018 at 5:48 am

    yes, and there is always mind travel, though not as many tan lines)

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: