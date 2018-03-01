I’ll Give You A Reason

I am doing all that I can
To give you a reason to look up to me.
You won’t be shorter forever.
Excellent
🙂
and one day i will look up to you –
I’ve been reasonably short all my growing life, and I eventually grew to 7 inches taller than my mum, I looked up to her then, and now I’m still looking up to her, way in the stars.
Yes, the passing of the torch and more, MBC, happens subtly but surely.
So sweet! I am sure they will be looking up to you for many years to come. 🙂
I can not think of a more worthy goal than giving Benjamin a reason to look up to me, not just because he is shorter. A goal for parents, grandparents, teachers…the list is endless.Of all of your fantabulous posts, and they always are, I LOVE this one so much! I ask your permission to copy your art and words to remind myself daily of my goal. Thank-you!
❤ & 🙂
That red heart says it all. love this…
