Mar 01 2018
9 Comments
By Chatter Master

I’ll Give You A Reason

I am doing all that I can

To give you a reason to look up to me.

You won’t be shorter forever.

9 thoughts on “I’ll Give You A Reason

  1. rugby843 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 1:58 am

    Excellent

  2. 1jaded1 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 2:56 am

    🙂

  3. ksbeth says:
    March 1, 2018 at 5:04 am

    and one day i will look up to you –

  4. ivor20 says:
    March 1, 2018 at 6:59 am

    I’ve been reasonably short all my growing life, and I eventually grew to 7 inches taller than my mum, I looked up to her then, and now I’m still looking up to her, way in the stars.

  5. markbialczak says:
    March 1, 2018 at 8:36 am

    Yes, the passing of the torch and more, MBC, happens subtly but surely.

  6. Priceless Joy says:
    March 1, 2018 at 9:59 am

    So sweet! I am sure they will be looking up to you for many years to come. 🙂

  7. Ellen says:
    March 1, 2018 at 10:51 am

    I can not think of a more worthy goal than giving Benjamin a reason to look up to me, not just because he is shorter. A goal for parents, grandparents, teachers…the list is endless.Of all of your fantabulous posts, and they always are, I LOVE this one so much! I ask your permission to copy your art and words to remind myself daily of my goal. Thank-you!

  8. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:11 am

    ❤ & 🙂

  9. goldenbrodie says:
    March 1, 2018 at 11:47 am

    That red heart says it all. love this…

