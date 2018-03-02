The Noise In My Head

If only the way I sound inside my head
Would sound as good
Outside of my head.
At least,
For the most part,
I know when to share that noise,
And when to keep it quiet.
I am grateful that the world does not put a microphone in front of me.
But not as grateful as the world is.
We all sound differently to our ears than to our mind, MBC.
That’s a bit of a phenomena. We never like the sound our our own voice. I’m sure yours is lovely!
You do have a microphone in front of you — your blog. 🙂 And we are grateful when you speak into it.
Oh gawd, I’m still having trouble with when to let it out. Sometimes foot-in-mouth disease plagues me. 😉
p.s. From my bird’s eye view, your voice is inspirational. ❤
right there with you 🙂
I think you’ve lots of music inside your, inside out, you’ll always sound good.
hahaha love it!
Excellent observations…I’m still learning to be quite at the right moment…with great improvement I must say. Love your drawing as always.
I hear you singing “Hound Dog.”
The noise in your head translates beautifully on the pages of your blog. Thank-you!
I love your punch line, and relate all too well to your entire post, Colleen.
Bravo. You nailed this one. Few people like the sound of their own voice. Ah, but the wisdom to know when to speak and when to refrain, that is the secret to life.