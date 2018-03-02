Mar 02 2018
The Noise In My Head

 

 

If only the way I sound inside my head

Would sound as good

Outside of my head.

At least,

For the most part,

I know when to share that noise,

And when to keep it quiet.

 

 

I am grateful that the world does not put a microphone in front of me.

But not as grateful as the world is.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

13 thoughts on “The Noise In My Head

  1. markbialczak says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:11 am

    We all sound differently to our ears than to our mind, MBC.

  2. House of Heart says:
    March 2, 2018 at 8:44 am

    That’s a bit of a phenomena. We never like the sound our our own voice. I’m sure yours is lovely!

  3. Priceless Joy says:
    March 2, 2018 at 9:41 am

    You do have a microphone in front of you — your blog. 🙂 And we are grateful when you speak into it.

  4. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:46 am

    Oh gawd, I’m still having trouble with when to let it out. Sometimes foot-in-mouth disease plagues me. 😉

  5. Jodi says:
    March 2, 2018 at 10:52 am

    right there with you 🙂

  6. ivor20 says:
    March 2, 2018 at 11:33 am

    I think you’ve lots of music inside your, inside out, you’ll always sound good.

  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:01 pm

    hahaha love it!

  8. goldenbrodie says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:21 pm

    Excellent observations…I’m still learning to be quite at the right moment…with great improvement I must say. Love your drawing as always.

  9. Peter's pondering says:
    March 2, 2018 at 12:48 pm

    I hear you singing “Hound Dog.”

  10. Ellen says:
    March 2, 2018 at 1:45 pm

    The noise in your head translates beautifully on the pages of your blog. Thank-you!

  11. russtowne says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:41 pm

    I love your punch line, and relate all too well to your entire post, Colleen.

  12. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 2, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    Bravo. You nailed this one. Few people like the sound of their own voice. Ah, but the wisdom to know when to speak and when to refrain, that is the secret to life.

