Damage Control

If you don’t think you hold the power to impact
In your own hands
You aren’t thinking.
that’s right!
I’m thinking, in my hand, I hold this pen, a pen that indents and inks, writes on this scripture, words of mine, written to everyone of you, this is my impact, my power for all to share
Amen sista!
