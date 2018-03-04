Mar 04 2018
3 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Damage Control

If you don’t think you hold the power to impact

In your own hands

You aren’t thinking.


Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

3 thoughts on “Damage Control

  1. Jodi says:
    March 4, 2018 at 12:54 am

    that’s right!

    Reply
  2. ivor20 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 5:15 am

    I’m thinking, in my hand, I hold this pen, a pen that indents and inks, writes on this scripture, words of mine, written to everyone of you, this is my impact, my power for all to share

    Reply
  3. gypsy856 says:
    March 4, 2018 at 8:14 am

    Amen sista!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: