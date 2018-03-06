No matter where I stand in life
Storms will approach.
I cannot control a storm,
Nor can I let the storm control me.
A very impressive and dramatic drawing, our stoic storm-girl, staunchly waiting for the turmoil to unfurl….
Wonderful, Colleen. And your picture speaks volumes – I do love how your pictures are so simplistic, yet compliment and add reams of depth to your words. One can only face a storm head-on!
I am the storm.
yes, warrior woman. stand strong.
I dig the way you stand tall, MBC.
Kismet! Helped along by a big stick!
