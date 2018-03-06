Mar 06 2018
By Chatter Master

Where I Stand

No matter where I stand in life

Storms will approach.

I cannot control a storm,

Nor can I let the storm control me.

 

6 thoughts on "Where I Stand"

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 6, 2018 at 2:07 am

    A very impressive and dramatic drawing, our stoic storm-girl, staunchly waiting for the turmoil to unfurl….

    Reply
  2. Ocean Bream says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:05 am

    Wonderful, Colleen. And your picture speaks volumes – I do love how your pictures are so simplistic, yet compliment and add reams of depth to your words. One can only face a storm head-on!

    Reply
  3. leegschrift says:
    March 6, 2018 at 5:34 am

    I am the storm.

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    March 6, 2018 at 6:07 am

    yes, warrior woman. stand strong.

    Reply
  5. markbialczak says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:24 am

    I dig the way you stand tall, MBC.

    Reply
  6. Peter's pondering says:
    March 6, 2018 at 7:45 am

    Kismet! Helped along by a big stick!

    Reply

