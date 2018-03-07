Mar 07 2018
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

Quietly Content

Quietly,

While the world talks around me,

Listening,

I am content.

One thought on “Quietly Content

  1. ivor20 says:
    March 7, 2018 at 5:54 am

    Quietly content And comfortable is a nice place to be. 😊

    Reply

