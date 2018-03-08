Mar 08 2018
5 Comments
By Chatter Master

…..Been Angry At Your Own Tears

Have you ever…

…..been stunned by your own lack of compassion.

…..screamed when you couldn’t bear the silence.

…..broken, under the weight of endless sound.

…..felt encouraged when you anticipated critique.

…..laughed while in the depth of grief and sorrow.

…..been angry at your own tears.

…..found surprise in the ordinary,

…..or disappointment when expecting extraordinary.

…..had friendship rejected.

…..walked out of a moment before it could change your life.

…..seen beauty in a horrible human being,

…..seen horrible in a beautiful human being.

…..stood in the sunshine of a glorious day and found no glory in it.

…..stood in a deluge and reveled in the excitement of it.

…..been lost right where you are.

…..sought answers and found none.

…..gave up hope and found resolution.

 

5 thoughts on “…..Been Angry At Your Own Tears

  1. Priceless Joy says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:29 am

    Life Lessons…Absolutely! 🙂

    Reply
  2. Ali Grimshaw says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:33 am

    YES to all and to speak this truth is true vulnerability. Thank you for this.

    Reply
  3. 1jaded1 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 12:36 am

    Many times. Angry at tears because it seems silly that they were shed in the first place. It wasn’t silly, it was real at the time.

    I love your poem. Your title stands out. ❤

    Reply
  4. ksbeth says:
    March 8, 2018 at 5:55 am

    yes to all. i think we each have those moments in our lives. we are imperfect. we are alive.

    Reply
  5. ivor20 says:
    March 8, 2018 at 6:20 am

    Oh yes, to everything you’ve expressed, and all these things in life happen to the heart, sooner or later, that’s life, that’s living, that’s being here, that’s being true to yourself.
    https://www.leonardcohenfiles.com/happens.html

    Reply

