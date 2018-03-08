Have you ever…

…..been stunned by your own lack of compassion.

…..screamed when you couldn’t bear the silence.

…..broken, under the weight of endless sound.

…..felt encouraged when you anticipated critique.

…..laughed while in the depth of grief and sorrow.

…..been angry at your own tears.

…..found surprise in the ordinary,

…..or disappointment when expecting extraordinary.

…..had friendship rejected.

…..walked out of a moment before it could change your life.

…..seen beauty in a horrible human being,

…..seen horrible in a beautiful human being.

…..stood in the sunshine of a glorious day and found no glory in it.

…..stood in a deluge and reveled in the excitement of it.

…..been lost right where you are.

…..sought answers and found none.

…..gave up hope and found resolution.