Mar 09 2018
17 Comments
Chatter Master

Where Did It Go?

Staring down the day,

I lost

When evening fell upon us both.

 

17 thoughts on “Where Did It Go?

  1. Let's CUT the Crap! says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    S.w.e.e.t. 🙂

    Reply
  2. russtowne says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:09 pm

    It has the habit of doing that whether or not we want it to.

    Reply
  3. Peter's pondering says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:15 pm

    It does tend to do that! Sometimes before evening even arrives.

    Reply
  4. Infinite Living says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:53 pm

    Sometimes I almost wish for parallel lives so the multiple people inside me can live the day their way 🙂

    Reply
  5. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 9, 2018 at 7:58 pm

    🙂

    Reply
  6. anie says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:25 pm

    oh this one is difficult in translation….what did you loose after staring down the day?

    Reply
  7. Jodi says:
    March 9, 2018 at 8:54 pm

    happens too often

    Reply
  8. ksbeth says:
    March 9, 2018 at 9:56 pm

    someone blinked

    Reply
  9. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 9, 2018 at 11:11 pm

    Love this

    Reply

