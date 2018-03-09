Where Did It Go?

Staring down the day,
I lost
When evening fell upon us both.
S.w.e.e.t. 🙂
Thank you Tess! 🙂
It has the habit of doing that whether or not we want it to.
That’s the truth Russ!
It does tend to do that! Sometimes before evening even arrives.
Too often Peter!
Sometimes I almost wish for parallel lives so the multiple people inside me can live the day their way 🙂
I chuckled at this Infinite, and can fully appreciate this wish. And wouldn’t mind it myself!
🙂
oh this one is difficult in translation….what did you loose after staring down the day?
The day, Anie. 🙂 It was just….done. 🙂
happens too often
Sigh…..it does.
someone blinked
Raised my hand…
Love this
