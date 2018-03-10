And It Fell

And when it fell,
Though I could not catch it,
It did not cause harm,
But landed softly
Upon my weary self.
hmmm….i don’t understand. but deep anyways!
I hope you had a good rest under your soft and colourful doona …
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
hmmm….i don’t understand. but deep anyways!
I hope you had a good rest under your soft and colourful doona …