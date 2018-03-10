Mar 10 2018
And It Fell

And when it fell,

Though I could not catch it,

It did not cause harm,

But landed softly

Upon my weary self.

 

2 thoughts on “And It Fell

  1. universe fireflie says:
    March 10, 2018 at 12:05 am

    hmmm….i don’t understand. but deep anyways!

  2. ivor20 says:
    March 10, 2018 at 1:09 am

    I hope you had a good rest under your soft and colourful doona …

