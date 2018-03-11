Mar 11 2018
26 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

So, I Go

 

Some days

I just need to walk out

And be where I’m currently

Not.

 

So, I go.

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , , , , ,

26 thoughts on “So, I Go

  1. universe fireflie says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:00 pm

    keep up the chatter!!!
    love ur poems

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:37 pm

    find that place and return when you are ready

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    March 11, 2018 at 12:51 pm

    So I, think to myself, we are so fortunate
    to be ably healthy and fit enough, to still “go”.

    Reply
  4. Marissa Bergen says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:21 pm

    I know the feeling!

    Reply
  5. utesmile says:
    March 11, 2018 at 1:35 pm

    We all need that from time to time!

    Reply
  6. Anya says:
    March 11, 2018 at 2:18 pm

    So do I…

    Reply
  7. Debra says:
    March 11, 2018 at 5:24 pm

    A wonderful way to push your “re-set button.” I hope you thoroughly enjoyed the journey.

    Reply
  8. anie says:
    March 11, 2018 at 5:42 pm

    oh it looks like a nice day to hike. Or is it a deserted, a new beginning or just the desire to make a difference? Going is good in any case. For the body, for the soul and for the consciousness.

    Reply
  9. Peter's pondering says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:34 pm

    I do so most days. It recharges my ageing batteries!

    Reply
  10. Infinite Living says:
    March 11, 2018 at 6:48 pm

    Simple and Beautiful!

    Reply
  11. Jodi says:
    March 11, 2018 at 8:32 pm

    Yep!!!

    Reply
  12. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    March 11, 2018 at 9:20 pm

    love the illustration 🙂

    ‘wherever you go, there you are’ – Jon Kabat-Zinn

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: