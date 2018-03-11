Some days
I just need to walk out
And be where I’m currently
Not.
So, I go.
keep up the chatter!!!
love ur poems
Thank you Universe 🙂
welcome
find that place and return when you are ready
how do you mean this? Any place you go is where you are currently not, or? And thinking like this, I feel that a returning is never possible, because everything changes in every second. Nothing remains the same to go ever back…it is always a beginning.
That’s what happened today Beth 🙂
I’m so glad
So I, think to myself, we are so fortunate
to be ably healthy and fit enough, to still “go”.
I think like you Ivor. It is a fortune to be able to do so.
Twins on the go again
I know the feeling!
Maybe one of these days when we have each hit ‘go’ we’ll run smack dab into one another!
We all need that from time to time!
We do indeed Utesmile. Today worked perfectly!
So do I…
Sounds like we all understand the need to ‘go’.
A wonderful way to push your “re-set button.” I hope you thoroughly enjoyed the journey.
I really did Debra….turned out to be just what I needed.
oh it looks like a nice day to hike. Or is it a deserted, a new beginning or just the desire to make a difference? Going is good in any case. For the body, for the soul and for the consciousness.
It was literally a hike Anie. I just needed to go and get some fresh air and fresh perspective. 🙂
I do so most days. It recharges my ageing batteries!
I felt the need for recharging today for sure. It worked, I’m happy to say.
Simple and Beautiful!
Thank you Infinite. 🙂
Yep!!!
love the illustration 🙂
‘wherever you go, there you are’ – Jon Kabat-Zinn
Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change )
You are commenting using your Google+ account. ( Log Out / Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
keep up the chatter!!!
love ur poems
Thank you Universe 🙂
welcome
find that place and return when you are ready
how do you mean this? Any place you go is where you are currently not, or? And thinking like this, I feel that a returning is never possible, because everything changes in every second. Nothing remains the same to go ever back…it is always a beginning.
That’s what happened today Beth 🙂
I’m so glad
So I, think to myself, we are so fortunate
to be ably healthy and fit enough, to still “go”.
I think like you Ivor. It is a fortune to be able to do so.
Twins on the go again
I know the feeling!
Maybe one of these days when we have each hit ‘go’ we’ll run smack dab into one another!
We all need that from time to time!
We do indeed Utesmile. Today worked perfectly!
So do I…
Sounds like we all understand the need to ‘go’.
A wonderful way to push your “re-set button.” I hope you thoroughly enjoyed the journey.
I really did Debra….turned out to be just what I needed.
oh it looks like a nice day to hike. Or is it a deserted, a new beginning or just the desire to make a difference? Going is good in any case. For the body, for the soul and for the consciousness.
It was literally a hike Anie. I just needed to go and get some fresh air and fresh perspective. 🙂
I do so most days. It recharges my ageing batteries!
I felt the need for recharging today for sure. It worked, I’m happy to say.
Simple and Beautiful!
Thank you Infinite. 🙂
Yep!!!
love the illustration 🙂
‘wherever you go, there you are’ – Jon Kabat-Zinn