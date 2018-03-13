Mar 13 2018
36 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

What I See

Has nothing to do with my glasses.

I can take off my glasses,

But it doesn’t change my vision.

I see what I see.

And look for what I’m looking for.

36 thoughts on “What I See

  1. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 13, 2018 at 12:12 am

    Perfectly said.

    Reply
  2. cindy knoke says:
    March 13, 2018 at 1:54 am

    Yes.
    One doesn’t have to actually see.
    To see.

    Reply
  3. ivor20 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:15 am

    I can see what you’re looking for, and I can see your vision, even with my dirty plumbers glasses on, even when my glasses are cleaned, and even with my poet’s glasses on, I can see the words, your dreams are made of.

    Reply
  4. jmgoyder says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:13 am

    Now this has really got me thinking because sometimes I see what I’m not looking for and then I don’t know what to do. Your turn!

    Reply
  5. anie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 4:26 am

    the vision comes from heart, so well said Colleen, and I wished I could see things clear through my heart like ivor or so many others of you. Unfortunately there is so much bad in the world and hearts get cheated and betrayed, so you will always need also your eyes to watch. And when the tears are gone it is perhaps possible to see clear again.

    Reply
  6. Ocean Bream says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:09 am

    You know exactly what you want, Colleen. And in this world, we always have a choice, don’t we 🙂

    Reply
  7. ksbeth says:
    March 13, 2018 at 5:11 am

    so very true.

    Reply
  8. universe fireflie says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:14 am

    YES!!!
    and so does everybody

    Reply
  9. gypsy856 says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:15 am

    Oh my gosh, how do you hang around with someone who is so NOT DEEP like the rest of ya’ll!!!!

    Reply
  10. markbialczak says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:35 am

    I see you eye-to-eye with this, MBC.

    Reply
  11. Ann Koplow says:
    March 13, 2018 at 7:47 am

    I love what I see here, Colleen.

    Reply
  12. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 13, 2018 at 8:30 am

    Right on! 🙂

    Reply
  13. Let's CUT the Crap! says:
    March 13, 2018 at 10:27 am

    Exactly. ❤ ❤
    For me, if I take my glasses off, I can't hear but I see what I see. 🙂

    Reply
  14. Jodi says:
    March 13, 2018 at 2:42 pm

    when you use your heart as the lens.

    Reply
  15. Infinite Living says:
    March 13, 2018 at 3:43 pm

    Beautiful!
    What I look for I don’t give up on it regardless, and then sometimes utterly oblivious to what is right in front.

    Reply
  16. Peter's pondering says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:04 pm

    I sometimes see far more clearly with my glasses off, especially with my eyes closed!

    Reply
  17. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 13, 2018 at 6:22 pm

    Nice!

    Reply
  18. Debra says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:18 am

    So true! And then there are the times I ONLY want to see what I want to see. 🙂 It’s complicated, isn’t it?

    Reply

