Has nothing to do with my glasses.
I can take off my glasses,
But it doesn’t change my vision.
I see what I see.
And look for what I’m looking for.
Perfectly said.
Thank TLAB. 🙂
Yes.
One doesn’t have to actually see.
To see.
Amen.
I can see what you’re looking for, and I can see your vision, even with my dirty plumbers glasses on, even when my glasses are cleaned, and even with my poet’s glasses on, I can see the words, your dreams are made of.
Ahhhhhh Ivor. Thank you for looking this way.
Now this has really got me thinking because sometimes I see what I’m not looking for and then I don’t know what to do. Your turn!
Well, then close your eyes! 😉
the vision comes from heart, so well said Colleen, and I wished I could see things clear through my heart like ivor or so many others of you. Unfortunately there is so much bad in the world and hearts get cheated and betrayed, so you will always need also your eyes to watch. And when the tears are gone it is perhaps possible to see clear again.
I think there is so much to see Anie, that we can’t help but see the good and the bad. And we need both don’t we?
You know exactly what you want, Colleen. And in this world, we always have a choice, don’t we 🙂
Yes we do Beth. Choice.
Yes we do OB. Choice. Something I learned late in life.
so very true.
Yes. 🙂
YES!!!
and so does everybody
Yes !!!!!
Oh my gosh, how do you hang around with someone who is so NOT DEEP like the rest of ya’ll!!!!
I do my best to tolerate you 😉 (Just kidding, gypsy856 is my dear friend) 🙂
I see you eye-to-eye with this, MBC.
Good to see you there MBM.
I love what I see here, Colleen.
Always good to see you Ann 🙂
Right on! 🙂
👓
Exactly. ❤ ❤
For me, if I take my glasses off, I can't hear but I see what I see. 🙂
Funny you say that, I turn the radio down in the car when I’m trying to look for something (street sign or address!)
when you use your heart as the lens.
…it sure helps JOdi. 🙂
Beautiful!
What I look for I don’t give up on it regardless, and then sometimes utterly oblivious to what is right in front.
That’s a truth Infinite.
I sometimes see far more clearly with my glasses off, especially with my eyes closed!
Oh yes!!!! There’s some good vision Peter!
Nice!
Thank you Lynn!
So true! And then there are the times I ONLY want to see what I want to see. 🙂 It’s complicated, isn’t it?
