Mar 14 2018
2 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

He Didn’t Know Me

 

I sat across from him and asked him if he could see me.

He said “I can’t see clearly, but I can see beauty in you”.

His simple words given as a gift plopped the inner me on a cloud the rest of the day.

 

 

Advertisements
Tagged , , , , , ,

2 thoughts on “He Didn’t Know Me

  1. Debra says:
    March 14, 2018 at 12:40 am

    He saw you clearly, Colleen. What a gift, indeed!

    Reply
  2. kentuckyangel24 says:
    March 14, 2018 at 1:26 am

    Wow! Wonderful insight Colleen. We should all be able to see that well!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: