He Didn’t Know Me

I sat across from him and asked him if he could see me.
He said “I can’t see clearly, but I can see beauty in you”.
His simple words given as a gift plopped the inner me on a cloud the rest of the day.
He saw you clearly, Colleen. What a gift, indeed!
Wow! Wonderful insight Colleen. We should all be able to see that well!
