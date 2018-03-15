Mar 15 2018
25 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

I’d Rather

For all of the things that I have to do,

I still have a lot of want to do’s.

 And

I’d rathers.

 

The I have to’s make the I want to’s possible.

Truthfully,

Today I’d rather but I have to.

25 thoughts on “I’d Rather

  1. House of Heart says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:26 am

    I have a lot of rather too 😊♥️

  2. Carl D'Agostino says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:27 am

    Yeah, those gotta dos and immediately dos are doo doo .

  3. ivor20 says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:34 am

    Yeah, I’d like to do a lot of “I rather” too

  4. Ocean Bream says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:55 am

    I’d rather, too! But I have to, first 😀 This is fantastic, Colleen. I adore how your brain works.

  5. Robert Varga says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:29 am

    Besides this is very true and can be applied to the lives of most, it is also superb written.

  6. markbialczak says:
    March 15, 2018 at 7:35 am

    Ain’t that the truth, MBC.

  7. Lynz Real Cooking says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:44 am

    Understood

  8. Louise Foerster says:
    March 15, 2018 at 8:45 am

    Wonderful distinctions — and powerful flow into living the day!

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:00 am

    One of these days you will be able to and the wait will be worth it!

  10. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 15, 2018 at 9:54 am

    🙂

  11. Peter's pondering says:
    March 15, 2018 at 10:57 am

    I’d rather half a mean to do
    than lots of must do nows.
    I think it takes a goodly crew
    to cope with woofs and meows.
    But while I’m sure that you agree
    that must do’s must be done,
    it’s easy just to leave it be
    ‘cause that is much more fun!

  12. Jodi says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:47 am

    Oh do I hear you!

  13. Debra says:
    March 15, 2018 at 11:58 am

    Isn’t that the truth! The “I have to’s” sure do stack up sometimes and become obstacles. Hope you have a productive day and have an “I want to weekend”–in less than 48 hours. 🙂

  14. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 15, 2018 at 6:24 pm

    Aw, a lovely write about time management. Treat yourself. Do some of the want to do’s.

