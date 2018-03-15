For all of the things that I have to do,
I still have a lot of want to do’s.
And
I’d rathers.
The I have to’s make the I want to’s possible.
Truthfully,
Today I’d rather but I have to.
Advertisements
For all of the things that I have to do,
I still have a lot of want to do’s.
And
I’d rathers.
The I have to’s make the I want to’s possible.
Truthfully,
Today I’d rather but I have to.
I have a lot of rather too 😊♥️
😉 I believe we will all relate a good deal about this 😉
I’m sure! lol 😝
Yeah, those gotta dos and immediately dos are doo doo .
I’m with you on the doo doo Carl.
Yeah, I’d like to do a lot of “I rather” too
We should start a club Ivor. 🙂
We could call it “The Rather Twin Club”
I’d rather, too! But I have to, first 😀 This is fantastic, Colleen. I adore how your brain works.
Thank you OB. Could you tell my kids that ? 😉
Besides this is very true and can be applied to the lives of most, it is also superb written.
Thank you Robert Varga!
Ain’t that the truth, MBC.
Amen MBM!
Understood
😉
Wonderful distinctions — and powerful flow into living the day!
Thank you Louise….we gotta do what we gotta do. 🙂
One of these days you will be able to and the wait will be worth it!
I look sooooooooo forward to it Priceless 🙂
🙂
I’d rather half a mean to do
than lots of must do nows.
I think it takes a goodly crew
to cope with woofs and meows.
But while I’m sure that you agree
that must do’s must be done,
it’s easy just to leave it be
‘cause that is much more fun!
Oh do I hear you!
Isn’t that the truth! The “I have to’s” sure do stack up sometimes and become obstacles. Hope you have a productive day and have an “I want to weekend”–in less than 48 hours. 🙂
Aw, a lovely write about time management. Treat yourself. Do some of the want to do’s.