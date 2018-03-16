Mar 16 2018
6 Comments
By Chatter Master Life Chatter

No Matter How It Was

I stood at the window.

It was still light out but it was finding it’s way out of the day.

He pulled up.  Slowly, he got out of the car.

I watched while he worked the stiffness out of his legs and stepped away from the car.

I saw his whitened hair and the stubble on his face.

His hair is tossed and standing up and laying down.

He appeared tired.  My heart went through the window and encircled him.

I stepped to the door to open it, expecting him to be weary and worn.

As he took those three steps up, to stand on the deck, I opened that door.

He looked up.  And smiled.

No weariness to see.

I said “hello!  how was your day?”

And he, no matter how it was, said “great, I had a good day!”

 

Because he’s home.

And that’s what matters in a day.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6 thoughts on “No Matter How It Was

  1. Robert Varga says:
    March 16, 2018 at 4:03 am

    That I can understand and relate to, from the times I was employee at a company and came home after utterly stupid days to wifey…

    Reply
  2. ksbeth says:
    March 16, 2018 at 5:29 am

    and that is how he lives life. each day is great.

    Reply
  3. markbialczak says:
    March 16, 2018 at 7:37 am

    This is what makes life great, MBC, the open hearts.

    Reply
  4. bikebrown says:
    March 16, 2018 at 7:46 am

    I always feel great when I see you.

    Reply
  5. Babs says:
    March 16, 2018 at 8:05 am

    Awww!!!!;

    Reply
  6. Priceless Joy says:
    March 16, 2018 at 9:04 am

    Ahhh, so sweet! I love it!

    Reply

