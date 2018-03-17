Mar 17 2018
Generations

When you can stand,

Generations deep,

In the land of your fathers.

Three Generations Return To Ireland

When you step into castle, church and abbey,

And know that history was yours.

GE DIGITAL CAMERA

When you stand before and admire their strongholds.

High Cross and Round Tower

And see their courage.

Round Tower at Rock Of Cashel

When you walk the roads with your brother.

Brother and I at Giant's Causeway

And wonder about all that was before you.

Rock of Cashel

When you can

Place your feet where your fathers once stood before you

With those who come after you.

Dun Aeonghus

And stand vigil where your fathers  lie…

Family Gathered at Cemetery, Inish Mor

When you breath that air.

That they once inhaled.

Dun Aeonghus and Me

And exist where the High Kings gathered.

Hill of Tara

When you plant your feet in the soil where your family tree grew.

Ireland Tree

And see where the green truly grows.

Green Fields of Ireland

When you stand here.

Inishmore and I

You find home

And your very soul.

Like you’ve never known.

*
*
*
*

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

I hope that everyone has a wonderful day of connecting with their own ancestry.

And if you aren’t Irish-

Or it doesn’t include Irish-

I’m sorry.

😉

 

 

14 thoughts on “Generations

  1. cindy knoke says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:07 am

    Gives me goosebumps. So amazing!

  2. universe fireflie says:
    March 17, 2018 at 12:50 am

    beautiful!!!

  3. bodhisattvaintraining says:
    March 17, 2018 at 2:40 am

    lovely 🙂

  4. neilsonanita says:
    March 17, 2018 at 3:15 am

    Beautiful heartfelt verse and lovely pics.

  5. ksbeth says:
    March 17, 2018 at 7:28 am

    and happy st. patrick’s to you and yours, colleen. i also wrote about the beauty of my irish visit on this day

  6. markbialczak says:
    March 17, 2018 at 9:03 am

    Happy St. Patrick’s Day from your buddy with the Polish name, MBC.

  7. ivor20 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 9:27 am

    From Ivor and his lovely Irish friends, happy St Patrick’s Day xx
    https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g9RyxoXX9zEoh_jfmA

  8. ivor20 says:
    March 17, 2018 at 9:29 am

    https://1drv.ms/u/s!Asumt4cZ9A65g9R6ShLNppcNg_TuLg

  9. Priceless Joy says:
    March 17, 2018 at 10:26 am

    Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Today is my birthday! LOL! I think that makes me Irish. 🙂

  10. thelonelyauthorblog says:
    March 17, 2018 at 11:33 am

    Bravo. This was a masterpiece.

  11. The Persecution of Mildred Dunlap says:
    March 17, 2018 at 11:35 am

    Perfect Colleen. You brought the spirit of the day to me. My ancestry is close enough to Ireland (a neighbor) for me to appreciate this vicariously. And I love being neighborly. ❤

  12. Marissa Bergen says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:05 pm

    Happy St. Patty’s!

  13. Peter's pondering says:
    March 17, 2018 at 1:46 pm

    We can’t all be blessed to be Irish. Happy St Patrick’s Day.

  14. Jodi says:
    March 17, 2018 at 3:54 pm

    sooo beautiful! I am Irish through marriage – lol! I love to see YOU for real. You look just like your cartoon of you 🙂 Happy St. Patrick’s Day Colleen!

