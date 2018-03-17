When you can stand,

Generations deep,

In the land of your fathers.

When you step into castle, church and abbey,

And know that history was yours.

When you stand before and admire their strongholds.

And see their courage.

When you walk the roads with your brother.

And wonder about all that was before you.

When you can

Place your feet where your fathers once stood before you

With those who come after you.

And stand vigil where your fathers lie…

When you breath that air.

That they once inhaled.

And exist where the High Kings gathered.

When you plant your feet in the soil where your family tree grew.

And see where the green truly grows.

When you stand here.

You find home

And your very soul.

Like you’ve never known.

*

*

*

*

Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

I hope that everyone has a wonderful day of connecting with their own ancestry.

And if you aren’t Irish-

Or it doesn’t include Irish-

I’m sorry.

😉