When you can stand,
Generations deep,
In the land of your fathers.
When you step into castle, church and abbey,
And know that history was yours.
When you stand before and admire their strongholds.
And see their courage.
When you walk the roads with your brother.
And wonder about all that was before you.
When you can
Place your feet where your fathers once stood before you
With those who come after you.
And stand vigil where your fathers lie…
When you breath that air.
That they once inhaled.
And exist where the High Kings gathered.
When you plant your feet in the soil where your family tree grew.
And see where the green truly grows.
When you stand here.
You find home
And your very soul.
Like you’ve never known.
*
Happy St. Patrick’s Day!
I hope that everyone has a wonderful day of connecting with their own ancestry.
And if you aren’t Irish-
Or it doesn’t include Irish-
I’m sorry.
😉
Gives me goosebumps. So amazing!
beautiful!!!
lovely 🙂
Beautiful heartfelt verse and lovely pics.
and happy st. patrick’s to you and yours, colleen. i also wrote about the beauty of my irish visit on this day
Happy St. Patrick’s Day from your buddy with the Polish name, MBC.
From Ivor and his lovely Irish friends, happy St Patrick’s Day xx
Happy Saint Patrick’s Day! Today is my birthday! LOL! I think that makes me Irish. 🙂
Bravo. This was a masterpiece.
Perfect Colleen. You brought the spirit of the day to me. My ancestry is close enough to Ireland (a neighbor) for me to appreciate this vicariously. And I love being neighborly. ❤
Happy St. Patty’s!
We can’t all be blessed to be Irish. Happy St Patrick’s Day.
sooo beautiful! I am Irish through marriage – lol! I love to see YOU for real. You look just like your cartoon of you 🙂 Happy St. Patrick’s Day Colleen!